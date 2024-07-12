Vendor employee who breached Geisinger data gets trial delayed

A former employee of Nuance Communications who was responsible for breaching the records of more than 1.2 million patients at Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger has had their trial pushed back, The Daily Item reported July 12.

A federal judge pushed back the trial date of Max Vance — also known as Andre Burk, the former Naunce employee — to November after defense attorneys filed a motion requesting the delay. Mr. Vance was indicted in January in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania after he accessed and potentially took information related to more than 1.2 million Geisinger patients.

According to federal documents, Mr. Vance "intentionally accessed a computer without authorization and exceeded authorized access to a computer, and thereby obtained information from a protected computer, and the value of the information obtained exceeded $5,000."

Geisinger alerted patients of the incident June 24 and said that the compromised information could include dates of birth, addresses, admit and discharge or transfer codes, medical record numbers, race, gender, phone numbers and facility name abbreviation.

Nuance is owned by tech giant Microsoft.