US seeks to extradite suspected hospital hacker

The United States is seeking to extradite an Israeli man wanted for participating in a ransomware group that has hacked hospitals, Ynetnews reported Dec. 19.

Rostislav Panev has been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, cybercrime and wire fraud for his alleged involvement with the LockBit cybercriminal gang, according to the Israeli news site. He allegedly developed software for the organization.

LockBit is one of the most notorious healthcare hacking groups, with ransomware attacks on safety-net and community hospitals in the U.S. The International Department of the State Attorney’s Office in Israel petitioned the Jerusalem District Court for Mr. Panev's extradition to the U.S., the news outlet reported.