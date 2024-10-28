Texas hospital reports data breach

Dallas-based Parkland Health suffered a data breach, which has affected 6,523 patients, CBS News Texas reported Oct. 28.

The hospital reported the breach to the Texas Attorney General website. Individuals names, dates of birth and medical information were compromised as a result of the incident.

"Parkland is still investigating the issue," a spokesperson for the hospital told the publication. "We will be able to communicate more details once our investigations are concluded."

The impacted individuals will be notified by Parkland Health.