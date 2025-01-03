Richmond University Medical Center data breach affects 674,033 individuals

A data breach at Staten Island, N.Y.-based Richmond University Medical Center has potentially exposed sensitive personal and health information of 674,033 individuals.

An investigation into the breach revealed that on or around May 6, an unauthorized party gained access to the hospital's network and accessed or took certain files without permission.

A review of these files, completed Dec. 1, confirmed that some contained sensitive information, including Social Security numbers, dates of birth, driver's license details, financial account information, medical diagnoses and health insurance data.

Despite no evidence of financial fraud or identity theft resulting from the incident, Richmond University Medical Center said it has notified potentially affected individuals and provided guidance on protective measures.

"The privacy and security of the personal and protected health information we maintain is of the utmost importance," the hospital said in a breach notification posted on its website.