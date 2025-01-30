Ransomware attack hits New York blood supplier

New York Blood Center Enterprises, one of the largest blood suppliers in the U.S., is working to recover from a ransomware attack that disrupted its IT systems.

On Jan. 26, the organization detected suspicious activity within its network and later confirmed it was the result of a cyberattack. In response, NYBC immediately engaged third-party cybersecurity experts and took containment measures, including taking certain systems offline, according to a Jan. 29 alert posted on its website.

The full extent of the attack and whether any sensitive data was compromised has not been disclosed.

Despite the disruption, NYBC said it remains operational and continues to accept blood donations, though processing times may be longer than usual. Some donor appointments and community blood drives may be rescheduled as the organization works to stabilize its systems, according to the alert.

The attack has put additional strain on NYBC's ability to fulfill blood orders, but officials said they are in direct communication with hospital partners and have implemented workarounds to minimize service disruptions.