Georgia hospital's EHR disrupted by ransomware attack

An 80-bed hospital in Bainbridge, Ga., identified a ransomware attack Nov. 2.

Memorial Hospital and Manor issued a statement via Facebook about the incident, noting the impact on its EHR.

"The attack was discovered early Saturday morning when employees were seeing notifications of potential risks found by our virus protection software. Once we learned about the incident, we immediately initiated an internal investigation and are working toward a solution," the Nov. 3 statement reads.

The hospital is evaluating options to restore and recover its EHR and has reverted to paper-based processes in the meantime.

Memorial Hospital and Manor has a 28-member medical staff, 20 consulting medical staff members and 475 employees.