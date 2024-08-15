California hospital back online after May cyberattack

Poway, Calif.-based Palomar Health Medical Group has fully restored operations after a May cyber incident forced the organization to take systems offline.

"Currently, all systems across the PHMG locations have been successfully restored and patients can schedule an appointment by calling their doctor's office," saidnan Aug. 15 news release Palomar shared with Becker's.

However, Palomar discovered in an investigation that some of its data was accessed without authorization during the incident.

"Over the past two months, PHMG worked with its cybersecurity teams around the clock to recover and secure affected data. These comprehensive efforts ensured that affected data was recovered and removed from unauthorized locations," the release reads.

Palomar said it is in the process of assessing the affected data to determine whether any individuals' personal or health information was compromised in the incident. Should any individuals be impacted, the hospital said it will reach out to them directly.

The Palomar cyber security incident was identified May 5.