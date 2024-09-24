Atrium Health phishing attack affects 32,120 individuals

The April 29 email phishing campaign that compromised employee email accounts at Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health affected 32,120 individuals.

Atrium reported the number of affected individuals to HHS' Office for Civil Rights Breach Portal.

The attack, which began on April 29, allowed an unauthorized third party to access several employee accounts between April 29 and April 30. According to a breach notification on Atrium's website, the compromised information includes names, contact details, Social Security numbers, medical record numbers, treatment details, financial information and more. However, the unauthorized party did not gain access to the health system's EHR system.

Although Atrium noted that the attackers did not seem to target medical or health information, it is notifying patients as a precaution.