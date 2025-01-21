3rd party breach affects Allegheny Health Network home care patients

A data breach at IntraSystems, a computer consulting firm, has compromised the personal information of 293,900 home care patients affiliated with Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Jan. 21.

The breach, caused by unauthorized third-party access, impacted the servers managed by IntraSystems for AHN's home medical equipment and home infusion services. Between Oct. 11 and Nov. 19, the attackers accessed sensitive patient data, including names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, financial account details, and health insurance information.

On Jan. 17, AHN began notifying affected patients about the breach. AHN spokesperson Dan Laurent told the publication that the incident was limited to specific patient records and did not compromise the health system's entire database.