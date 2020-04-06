University of Illinois Hospital, union agree on differential COVID-19 pay for nurses

The University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago and its nurses union have agreed on pay for nurses working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital, which is part of the University of Illinois at Chicago, and the Illinois Nurses Association said the agreement provides differential pay for workers with COVID-19 responsibilities. It will apply to University of Illinois Hospital union nurses and select categories of other hospital staff.



Under the agreement, hourly registered nurses working on site and not working in a unit designated for COVID-19 care, will receive additional COVID-19 pay of $5 per hour for hours worked.



Hourly registered nurses working on a non-ICU COVID-19 unit will receive additional COVID-19 pay of $10 per hour, and those working on one of the critical care COVID-19 units will receive additional COVID-19 pay of $15 per hour.



Other provisions in the agreement include additional COVID-19 pay of $3.50 per hour for licensed practical nurses working on site but not on a COIVID-19 unit; an additional $400 biweekly COVID-19 pay for salaried registered nurses working on site, to be paid out monthly; and differential pay for nurses reassigned to other hospital units.



The agreement is retroactive to March 22.

