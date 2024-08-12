U of New Mexico Hospital workers to receive 3% raises

Employees at Albuquerque-based University of New Mexico Hospital's campuses will receive raises as the hospital obtains increased Medicaid reimbursement.

UNM Hospital was able to obtain the increased reimbursement with support of the New Mexico Health Care Authority, according to an Aug. 9 news release. UNM Hospital also increased wages for workers in January due to a new wave of federal funding.

The most recent 3% general wage increase affects employees who work at the hospital's campus in Albuquerque and the hospital's clinics, according to the release. It also affects many employees who work at UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center in Rio Rancho, N.M.

The wage increase for all non-union employees, as well as for members of the National Union of Hospital and Health Care Employees District 1199NM, Communications Workers of America, Laborers' International Union of North America, and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, took effect Aug. 4.

The only group of SRMC employees who will not receive the raise are those whom the United Health Professionals NM division of the American Federation of Teachers seeks to represent. UNM Hospital reached agreements with various unions, but has not yet done so with AFT. The release said the hospital is committed to reaching an agreement with AFT so the employees it seeks to represent can also enjoy a pay increase.

Overall, 7,665 employees were provided with wage increases, a spokesperson told Becker's.

"Our teams work incredibly hard on behalf of our patients to provide high-quality, safe, equitable healthcare," Kate Becker, CEO of UNM Hospital, said in the release. "I am so proud we are able to offer this wage increase. No amount of money can truly express how appreciative we are, but I hope our teams know how much we value their contributions to make our state healthier and safer."