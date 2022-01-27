Novant Health invests $40M into PTO or cash reward for staff

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health is investing $40 million into rewards for staff.

All full-time staff at Novant Health have the option to receive an additional week of paid time off or an equivalent cash bonus. Team members who are in assistant-director-level positions and below are eligible, and part-time workers will receive 24 hours of PTO or the cash equivalent.



The investment is one of the new incentives the health system has introduced to support its frontline workers and staff.

"The pandemic has highlighted our commitment to our people credo, which states that our business is the care of all people, starting with our team members," Novant Health President and CEO Carl Armato said in a Jan. 27 news release. "We recognize that we must care for our team members first so that they are able to care for others, and I am proud we are able to extend this surprise reward to them."

The announcement was made to staff by Mr. Armato during a weekly town hall meeting.