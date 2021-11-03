7 hospitals offering employee bonuses

Amid staffing strain during the COVID-19 pandemic, many facilities are offering their employees bonuses to attract and retain staff and thank employees for their work.

Here are seven hospitals and health systems that have announced bonuses in the last month, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:

1. 92,000 UPMC employees to receive $500 bonus

Pittsburgh-based UPMC is giving 92,000 staff members a bonus of $500 to thank them for their work during the pandemic.

2. Washington hospital gives staff $625 bonuses after vaccine deadline

Confluence Health in Wenatchee, Wash., is giving $625 bonuses to employees who stayed on the job after the COVID-19 vaccination deadline.

3. Mercy Medical union nurses receive $10K bonus, wage increase

Nurses at Springfield, Mass.-based Mercy Medical Center will receive a $10,000 retention bonus over the life of their union contract.

4. St. Luke's in Kansas City to give employees $2K bonuses, raise minimum wage again

Kansas City, Mo.-based St. Luke's Health system is giving employees $2,000 "thank you" bonuses and raising its hourly minimum wage to $17.50.

5. Lifespan bumps pay to retain workers in high-demand positions

Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan is offering its employees $1,000 for referring a nursing or medical assistant. Employees can also earn a $7,500 bonus for referring a full-time registered nurse, and $3,500 for part-time or per diem positions.

6. Luminis Health invests $29M in employee recruitment, retainment

Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health is offering a bonus to full-time bedside registered nurses with more than two decades of experience, part of a $29 million investment in employee recruitment and retention.

7. Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth up incentive pay to nurses

Cleveland Clinic nurses may be eligible a shift bonus if the area qualifies and it is extra above their expected work commitment. MetroHealth nurses working in areas hard hit by staffing shortages are being offered a "significantly enhanced premium pay schedule" through early January.