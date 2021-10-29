Lifespan bumps pay to retain workers in high-demand positions

Amid a critical shortage of qualified candidates, Lifespan raised the base wage for nursing and medical assistants, behavioral health specialists and residential care counselors in an effort to retain workers in those high-demand positions, the Providence, R.I.-based health system said Oct. 29.

Employees in the high-demand positions, which include members of Teamsters Local 251 at Rhode Island Hospital, will experience a minimum wage bump to $20 per hour or receive a 3 percent pay increase, whichever is greater, according to a news release from Lifespan. The changes are effective Oct. 24 for some workers and Nov. 7 for members of Teamsters Local 251.

"Lifespan, with the largest workforce in the state, has long been an employer of choice thanks to our culture of caring and our competitive and continually evolving pay and benefits programs. These salary increases will go a long way toward attracting and retaining top talent to the Lifespan team and ensuring our patients get excellent care," Lifespan President and CEO Timothy J. Babineau, MD, said in the news release.

Lifespan said employees can also earn $1,000 for referring a nursing or medical assistant. Employees can also earn a $7,500 bonus for referring a full-time registered nurse, and $3,500 for part-time or per diem positions.

In September, Lifespan announced it was giving employees "thank you bonuses" for their work during the pandemic, with the amount based on their tenure with the organization.