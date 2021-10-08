Lifespan gifts employees with bonuses up to $1,200

Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan is giving its employees "thank you bonuses" for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the amount dependent on the number of years they've worked.

Employees are eligible as long as they are on the payroll as of Nov. 12. Executives are excluded, according to a Sept. 24 news release from the organization.

Team members will receive:

$600 for one year of work or less

$800 for one to less than five years of work

$1,000 for five to less than 10 years of work

$1,200 for 10 or more years of work

"We recognize and want to show our appreciation for those of you who have continued to come to work and care for our patients over these past several months and those who plan on sticking with us going forward," CEO Timothy Babineau, MD, wrote in an email to employees. "Thank you for all you are doing during these challenging times. We need you now more than ever!"