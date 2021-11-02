92,000 UPMC employees to receive $500 bonus

All 92,000 staff members of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center are set to receive a $500 bonus to thank them for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leslie Davis, president and CEO of UPMC, sent a companywide email Nov. 2 informing employees of their bonuses given "in appreciation of [their] commitment to [the] organization and the vital work [they] do."

Ms. Davis wrote to her staff, "Over the past 20 months, you have risen in truly exceptional ways to meet challenges we could have never anticipated. With your critical support, UPMC continues to care for so many."

The announcement was made by Ms. Davis on behalf of the UPMC board of directors. The bonuses will be issued on Nov. 26.

She also announced coming improvements to employee compensation and benefit programs.