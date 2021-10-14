St. Luke's in Kansas City to give employees $2K bonuses, raise minimum wage again

Kansas City, Mo.-based St. Luke's Health system is raising its minimum wage to $17.50 an hour and giving all its employees $2,000 "thank you" bonuses, NPR affiliate KCUR reported Oct. 13.

The health system raised its minimum wage less than a year ago to $15 an hour, according to the report, and was the first healthcare provider in the area to do so.

The wage increase will affect about 2,000 of its 12,000 employees, according to the report.

"The impetus behind all of this really is to recognize that the last 18, 19 months have been incredibly challenging, especially for everybody in health care," said Dr. Melinda Estes, president and CEO of Saint Luke’s. "And we wanted to recognize the dedication and hard work of all of our employees and say thank you in a tangible and meaningful way."

A number of health systems have used wage increases and bonuses to help retain and recruit employees.