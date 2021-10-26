Luminis Health invests $29M in employee recruitment, retainment

Luminis Health is offering a bonus to full-time bedside registered nurses with more than two decades of experience, part of a $29 million investment in employee recruitment and retention, the Annapolis, Md.-based health system said Oct. 26.

The investment, which will affect about 6,700 employees in various ways, also includes:

Upfront tuition assistance payment

Reducing wait time for short-term disability for full-time staff

Full-time health benefit premiums for most part-time staff

Single retirement plan for all health system employees

New program allowing for flexible weekend work shifts for registered nurses

College loan repayment program for full-time bedside registered nurses who have three years of service, up to $10,000 annually maxing at $30,000

Raising minimum wage to $17 per hour

Realigning pay for high demand, high vacancy positions in support services and allied health

Boosting starting salary for newly graduated nurses

Additional bonuses for various nursing positions based on salary and work hours

"One of the bold goals of Vision 2030, the health system's new strategic plan, is to become the No. 1 employer of choice in the region where 100 percent of team members find joy at work," Manny Ocasio, chief human resources officer at Luminis Health, said in a news release. "By making these investments in our workforce, we can attract top talent and retain highly-skilled employees. Many of these benefits will take effect immediately and will be implemented by the first of January."

Luminis Health is comprised of Anne Arundel Medical Center, Doctors Community Medical Center, J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center, Pathways and Luminis Health Clinical Enterprise.