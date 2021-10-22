Compensation Issues

Washington hospital gives staff $625 bonuses after vaccine deadline

Confluence Health in Wenatchee, Wash., is investing about $2.62 million in its employees by giving $625 bonuses to those who stayed on the job after the vaccination deadline, KPQ reported Oct. 21.

The health system had a vaccination rate of 91 percent by Oct. 8, with more than 200 exemptions for medical or religious reasons, according to the article.

About 400 staff members were not vaccinated by Oct. 9.

"We realize this is a small token, but our gratitude is immense," CEO Peter Rutherford, MD, said in a letter to employees.

