5 best, worst paying states for advanced practice providers

Based on information from the 2023 MGMA report, advanced practice providers in Louisiana receive the highest compensation for their work, followed by Washington and Iowa. 

The range between the top-earning states and lowest-earning states for advanced practice providers is $80,526. 

Here are the top five highest- and lowest-paying states for median total compensation for advanced practice providers:


Highest paying states

1. Louisiana

2. Washington

3. Iowa

4. California

5. Idaho


Lowest-paying states

47. South Dakota

48. Ohio

49. Kentucky

50. North Carolina 

51. Alabama

