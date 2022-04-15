10 top-earning states for physicians

Kentucky and Tennessee have the highest average annual compensation for physicians, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."

To determine the top-earning states for physicians, Medscape collected responses from 13,000 physicians across 29 specialties from Oct. 5, 2021, through Jan. 19, 2022.

The 10 top-earning states, based on the report, including ties:

1. Kentucky: $364,000

1. Tennessee: $364,000

3. Alabama: $358,000

4. Missouri: $357,000

5. Oregon: $352,000

6. Indiana: $350,000

7. North Carolina: $348,000

8. Connecticut: $346,000

8. Texas: $346,000

8. Florida: $346,000