10 top-earning states for physicians

Kentucky and Tennessee have the highest average annual compensation for physicians, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."
To determine the top-earning states for physicians, Medscape collected responses from 13,000 physicians across 29 specialties from Oct. 5, 2021, through Jan. 19, 2022.
The 10 top-earning states, based on the report, including ties:
1. Kentucky: $364,000
1. Tennessee: $364,000
3. Alabama: $358,000
4. Missouri: $357,000
5. Oregon: $352,000
6. Indiana: $350,000
7. North Carolina: $348,000
8. Connecticut: $346,000
8. Texas: $346,000
8. Florida: $346,000