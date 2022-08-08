Pennsylvania clinic closures leave 5,000 without care

With no warning to staff or residents, 5,000 patients are without healthcare services following closures of several Berwick (Pa.) Hospital Center clinics, ABC affiliate WNEP reported Aug. 4.

The clinic company and the hospital, both owned by CEO Priyam Sharma, have filed for bankruptcy. Deborah Fisher, a third-party investigator assigned to report on patient care quality following the company's bankruptcy motion, said numerous patients logged concerns about clinic closures as physicians and staff members were left without jobs.

There is one clinic owned by the company that remains open; it is led by John Guerriero, DO, and has been inundated with patients. Dr. Guerriero said he expects his clinic to close as well, according to the news outlet, though he added he plans to open his own practice in the fall.



The Pennsylvania Department of Public Health told WNEP that Ms. Sharma plans to close the main Berwick hospital and reopen it as a psychiatric facility.