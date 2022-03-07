Illinois hospital on verge of losing license

Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital could lose its license after the Illinois Department of Public Health filed to revoke it, The Register-Mail reported March 4.

The department found the hospital — which closed Jan. 8 — violated several codes on safety rules, patient care, physical facilities, staffing, nursing and personnel records, according to The Register-Mail.

Cottage Hospital submitted plans of correction on Jan. 7 and Jan. 13, both of which IDPH found inadequate.

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare recently signed an exclusive letter of intent to buy the real estate, medical equipment and other assets of the hospital, a spokesperson told Becker's Feb. 28. OSF said it expects the deal to close this spring, but it does not plan to offer inpatient care at the facility.

Cottage Hospital has 10 days to submit a request for a hearing in regard to its contract but has not done so yet, according to The Register-Mail.