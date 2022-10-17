HCA Florida hospital damaged by Hurricane Ian reopens ORs

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte has reopened its operating rooms and some additional services following damage from Hurricane Ian, ABC affiliate WWSB reported Oct. 17.

The hospital has also reopened cardiac catheterization labs, interventional radiology, endoscopy and select spine and orthopedic services.

The facility lost a layer of its roof during the hurricane, causing water leaks and 160 patients to be moved.



Emergency, laboratory and imaging services also affected by the storm reopened Oct. 10.