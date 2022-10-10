HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital resumes emergency services

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte resumed its emergency services Oct. 10 following repairs because of damage from Hurricane Ian.

Remaining services at the hospital will resume in the coming weeks, according to the news release from the hospital.

"Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital," said Michael Ehrat, CEO of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital. "We are extremely grateful for the restoration team that repaired the damage to our facility caused by Hurricane Ian. Opening with a phased approach will allow us to concentrate on those patients with emergent needs first."