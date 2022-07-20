Daily staff levels to affect Crozer Health's crisis center hours

Citing workforce challenges, Crozer Health said it will cut overnight and weekend hours at its behavioral health crisis center at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pa., if there isn't enough staff on a shift, according to a July 20 statement.

The Springfield, Pa.-based health system's crisis center treats children, adolescents and adults who are experiencing suicidal ideations, homicidal ideations, psychosis, depression, anxiety and other mental health issues.

Now, staffing challenges are affecting the ability of the crisis center to admit patients needing overnight psychiatric care, because the health system does not have psychiatrists available 24/7, Crozer Health said in a news release shared with Becker's.

"Unfortunately, on those occasions when psychiatrists are not available to admit patients, we have instructed our local EMS departments to transport patients to the nearest emergency department where they can be evaluated and cared for until placement is available at the crisis center or inpatient psychiatric unit," Crozer Health said in the release.

This would occur only if a psychiatrist were not available during the week from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. or on weekend evenings from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The new approach took effect July 18, according to The Delaware County Daily Times.