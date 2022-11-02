Ascension hospital closes pediatric oncology practice

Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit closed its Meade Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Center, according to a statement shared with Becker's Nov. 2.

The statement says the decision was made "as we continue to adapt to the healthcare delivery needs of the future," and after evaluation of services and care delivery models. The closure took effect Oct. 31.

Hospital officials said the change does not affect patients receiving care through other pediatric or obstetric care services provided through Ascension St. John Children's Hospital or the Ascension St. John Birthing Center.

Patients also continue to have access to Ascension Medical Group pediatricians, obstetricians and specialists, the hospital said.

"We are working with the four associates dedicated to the practice to determine potential opportunities for transitioning to other positions and sites of care across Ascension St. John," the hospital said.

Ascension St. John Hospital is part of St. Louis-based Ascension.