TriHealth receives $10M donation for new heart hospital

Cincinnati, Ohio-based TriHealth will break ground on a $10M heart hospital at its Bethesda North campus Feb. 25.

The project is funded through a $10 million donation from Harold and Eugenia Thomas. This is the second time the couple has donated $10 million to the health system.

The construction project will add 40,000 square feet to TriHealth's Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati and renovate another 80,000 square feet of space.

The first phrase of construction is expected to take 18 months. TriStar said it plans to open the heart hospital in summer 2022.

