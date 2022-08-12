Northwell Health to open $17.5M advanced cardiovascular care center

Northwell Health's Staten Island Hospital in New York City is set to open a $17.5 million advanced cardiovascular care center in October, silive.com reported Aug. 12.

The 19-bed unit will "round out" all cardiac services for patient needs.

"The whole concept here is that there's nothing that we can't treat, and we're constantly working to bring more therapies here," said Brahim Ardolic, MD, executive director of the hospital. "You look at 19 beds, and you're like, only 19 beds? But this is not a place you stay a week; the doctors send you home so quickly that this place is going to attract tons of people."