7 recent heart study findings

Recent cardiology studies have focused on rebounds in emergency heart care after earlier drops amid the COVID-19 pandemic, predictions on which COVID-19 patients are most vulnerable to developing heart conditions and more.

Here are seven cardiology-related studies Becker's has covered since June 1, starting with the most recent:

1. Hospitalizations for methamphetamine-related heart failure in California increased 585 percent between 2008-18, according to research published July 13 in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes.

2. Echocardiograms may be useful in predicting which COVID-19 patients have the highest risk of developing atrial fibrillation, according to recent findings published in the Journal of the American Society of Echocardiography.

3. An observational study involving more than 200,000 participants suggests heart failure patients have an increased risk of later developing any type of cancer, compared to those without the condition, according to findings presented June 28 at the European Society of Cardiology's 2021 heart failure congress.

4. As COVID-19 spread through the U.S. in 2020, the death rates for heart disease and diabetes saw significant increases, according to data from the CDC's Mortality Dashboard.

5. Among 413 people who died of sudden unexplained heart failure, nearly 1 in 5 carried rare genetic variants that likely raised their risk of sudden cardiac death, according to research findings published June 2 in JAMA Cardiology.

6. Post-heart transplant survival among recipients aged 70 and older does not differ significantly from that of younger recipients, suggesting older age alone should not disqualify patients for the procedure, according to research findings published June 8 in Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

7. After significant drops during earlier waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency hospitalizations for heart attacks and suspected strokes have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, according to research published June 2 in JAMA.