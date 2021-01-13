4 recent heart care partnerships

Here are four partnerships and affiliations centered on cardiac and cardiovascular care announced recently.

1. The physicians of Chestnut Hill, Mass.-based Lown Cardiology Group partnered with Highland Park, Ill.-based Specialdocs Consultants to establish a new concierge medicine practice.

2. Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group and Carthage, Ill.-based Memorial Hospital partnered to provide cardiology care, reports The McDonough County Voice.

3. Cardiology Associates of Schenectady (N.Y.) has joined Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates, a network with more than 100 locations, effective Jan. 1.

4. Mary Washington Medical Group has partnered with Oracle Heart and Vascular, both based in Fredericksburg, Va., to form Mary Washington Cardiology in affiliation with Oracle Heart and Vascular, according to a Jan. 11 news release obtained by Becker's.

