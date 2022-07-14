Tennessee hospital looks to new locations

Nashville (Tenn.) General Hospital is considering rebuilding in a new location rather than renovating its current facility, NBC affiliate WSMV reported July 13.

The hospital's lease agreement will end in 2027, leading the administration to consider a new locale. Investors for the hospital are said to have already shown interest, WSMV reported.

"When we did the visibility study, we presented that information to the board and the board decided it would make more sense fiscally, financially and operationally to consider a new site," Dr. Joseph Webb, CEO of Nashville General Hospital, told WSMV. "That was based on the cost of renovating the existing space, the cost of the utilities as far as efficiencies are concerned, and the ability to navigate the facility and update the 25; I think the building was built in 1973."

Currently located at the Meharry Medical College Campus, Nashville General Hospital has set its sights on a new location in the Metro Center neighborhood.

Dr. Webb additionally stated that the $40 million to $50 million currently provided by the city of Nashville for charity care could be reduced with the new location because of increased revenue.

When asked if the Meharry Medical College would be affected, as Nashville General is a teaching site for the school, Dr. Webb said the proposed location would be "more attractive to students."

If approved, the new hospital is planned to open in 2026. A decision is expected at the beginning of 2023.