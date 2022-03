Muskogee (Okla.) Medical Center Authority, Tulsa, Okla.-based Saint Francis Health System and the city of Muskogee have come to an agreement to build a $150 million expansion on the medical center, local news outlet KJRH reported March 17.

The new tower will add 125 beds, medical-surgical inpatient rooms, critical care rooms, progressive care rooms, a new lobby and a chapel.

Construction is anticipated to start within the next year, KJRH reported.