MultiCare hospital to add 160 beds

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare announced plans July 8 to expand the Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Wash., with an additional 160 inpatient beds.

The project also includes 30 observation beds and a new 342-stall parking structure. When completed, the hospital will have 535 total beds available.

A MultiCare media representative told The News Tribune that the expansion is in response to ongoing patient population loads.

"Over the past year, the hospital has operated above its capacity the majority of the time. Adding new beds is a crucial step to ensuring timely care is available in Puyallup," the media representative said.

The project requires approval by the Department of Health as part of the Certificate of Need, which MultiCare is filing in the coming weeks. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2026.