Mon Health system approved to build new hospital

Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System received approval to build a small format hospital in Bridgeport, W.Va., serving the greater Harrison County community, according to a Sept. 16 news release.

Mon Health Harrison Neighborhood Hospital will have10 inpatient beds and eight emergency beds. The approval came from the West Virginia Health Care Authority in response to a certificate of need filed in July 2022.

Mon Health System President and CEO David Goldberg the health system is committed to expanding access to healthcare.

Small format hospitals are accredited by CMS to offer hospital-based services, including inpatient and outpatient medical beds, diagnostic imaging and lab services, and full-service emergency services on a smaller scale than a traditional hospital.

Mon Health Board Chairman Ed Boyle said that the small format hospital is the best fit for the community.

"Accessibility close to home is a key component of quality care, and Mon Health System and its locally based board of community volunteers are pleased to bring this innovation to our state,” Boyle said.