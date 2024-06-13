Memorial Hermann to complete major hospital expansion in 2026

A $231 million expansion project that will nearly double the number of beds at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land (Texas) Hospital is set to be completed in late 2026.

The community hospital resides in one of the fastest growing regions in Greater Houston, with the expansion expected to support the facility's ability to provide more advanced levels of care, leaders told Community Impact in a June 13 report. The project includes the addition of 120 more beds, a third medical plaza, a seven-story north tower with new medical-surgical beds, an expanded neonatal intensive care unit and other renovations.

Construction on the north tower, which includes the expanded NICU, is slated to start early next year. Hospital officials said the expansion will strengthen its application with the state's health department for a higher NICU designation. The facility currently has a Level II NICU designation and is seeking a Level III designation.

"We have a desire to move up in our leveling to treat higher-acuity babies," Matt Kelly, vice president of operations at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, told the publication. "Us going up to a Level III, part of that requires us to have more space and more ability to do different things, and this [expansion] project will allow us to do that."

Construction of the third medical plaza is expected to finish in July, with the parking garage and a third catheter lab slated to open in December.