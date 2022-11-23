Memorial Hermann hospital moves forward with $231M expansion project

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land (Texas) has made a $231 million investment in expanding the campus to meet growing needs in the region.

The expansion project will add new surgical beds, universal beds and a neonatal intensive care unit. This project builds upon previous Memorial Hermann Sugar Land expansion projects, including a $10 million operating room expansion slated to be completed in spring 2023.

The expansion will create 150 additional jobs, according to a Nov. 21 Memorial Hermann news release.

"Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital is situated in one of the fastest growing regions in Greater Houston, and as we work to meet the health needs of our community, it is clear that we must grow alongside them," Memorial Hermann Sugar Land CEO and Senior Vice President Malisha Patel said.