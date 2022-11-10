Louisiana hospital to kick off $50M expansion, its largest to date

Slidell (La.) Memorial Hospital is set to start its $50 million expansion in December, the largest project in the hospital's history, New Orleans City Business reported Nov. 9.

The 64,000-square-foot expansion will add a three-story building with new operating suites, an additional intensive care unit, and a new inpatient care unit with private rooms.

The hospital will also renovate a 14,000-square-foot surgical space on the second floor of its existing facility.

The project is funded in part by a $23.1 million bond issue that was approved by voters in 2021.

Construction is slated to begin on Dec. 5 and will wrap in late 2024.