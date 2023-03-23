Holy Cross Health halts 2 hospital projects

Holy Cross Health in Silver Spring, Md., is hitting the pause button on two projects costing $45 million total, the Washington Business Journal reported March 22.

The health system was working on a $25 million emergency department redesign at an acute care facility and a $20 million space for obstetrics and medical-surgical care at its Germantown, Md., medical center. However, progress has been temporarily halted because of labor costs, inflation, supply chain issues and other factors affecting the health system's margins.

The projects were approved in September 2021 and were nearing the ends of their design phases in February 2022. Timelines for the projects are up in the air, but parent company Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health is still expected to finance them.