Georgia hospital to add 132 beds through $400M project

Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Northside Hospital Gwinnett broke ground on a $400 million expansion project, which includes a new patient tower and a medical office building, ABC affiliate WSB-TV reported June 8.

The tower will add 132 patient beds, bringing the hospital's total to 520. It will also have a new patient lobby and outpatient waiting area.

The medical building will span more than 140,000 square feet and offer outpatient imaging, ambulatory surgery and several physician practices.

The expansion, expected to be completed by 2025, will add about 5,000 jobs, according to the report.