Brown University Health consolidating 'scattered' administrative offices

Providence, R.I.-based Brown University Health is consolidating administrative offices effective Jan. 1, GoLocalProv reported Jan. 24.

The system, formerly known as Lifespan, will move as many as 600 employees into a downtown office that previously served as Hasbro's headquarters, according to the report.

Brown University Health President and CEO John Fernandez said that by consolidating its existing "scattered" administrative functions into one central space, the system will "achieve savings while instilling a more integrated workforce for our health system."

Other administrative functions currently located on hospital campuses may be consolidated into the new administrative office over time, according to the report.