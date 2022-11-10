Ascension hospital breaks ground on $70M facility

Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent Hospital broke ground Nov. 8 on a neighborhood hospital in West Lafayette, Ind.

The facility will be adjacent to Purdue University's campus and include eight private inpatient beds, eight emergency department treatment rooms, CT and imaging services, lab services and telemedicine, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

"Neighborhood hospitals bridge a gap by offering convenient care and serving as a middle ground between larger hospitals and urgent care centers," Ascension said in the news release. "They provide convenient alternatives that are close to home and are smaller, with easily accessible surface parking, and often shorter wait times and lower costs."

The hospital will be the first phase in a plan to build a larger medical complex on Purdue's campus that will focus on outpatient care, the release said.