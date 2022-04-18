7 updates on hospital construction projects from HCA, UHS, CHS, Tenet

America's top health systems are planning several hospital construction projects. Here are seven updates Becker's has reported on since November 2021:

HCA Healthcare (Nashville)

1. HCA announced in January its plan to build five full-service hospitals in Texas.

The details: The Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio areas will each have one new hospital, while the Austin area will have two. The five new hospitals will bring HCA's total Texas hospital count to 50. HCA has invested about $6.6 billion to grow its presence in Texas over the last five years.

2. HCA announced in November 2021 that it is expanding its footprint in Florida with three hospitals.

The details: HCA currently has 47 hospitals in Florida. The health system is building a 90-bed hospital in Gainesville, a 100-bed hospital in Fort Myers and a 60-bed hospital near the Villages.

3. HCA opened HCA Florida University Hospital in Davie in November 2021.

The details: The $360 million facility spans 330,000 square feet and includes 24/7 emergency care and maternity services, as well as a level 3 neonatal intensive care unit. It has 165 beds, with the ability to expand to 435 beds.



Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)

4. UHS opened Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center in Reno April 4.

The details: The hospital adds 170 beds to the region. Each room is private and can be converted to an intensive care unit room. The facility has a 24/7 emergency room and offers pediatrics, anesthesia and obstetrics and gynecology services. It also has labor and delivery, oncology, cardiovascular, neurosurgical, orthopedic, and surgical services.

5. UHS and the city of Washington, D.C., broke ground on Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center in February.

The details: The 136-bed hospital costs $375 million. Sixteen beds will be available for behavioral health patients. It will have a 500-car garage, and an ambulatory pavilion for physician offices, clinics and community space. It is expected to open in 2024 and will replace United Medical Center, which has had financial problems for decades.



Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

6. CHS opened Lutheran Downtown Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., in November 2021.

The details: The $118 million hospital has 60 beds and replaces St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne.



Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)

7. Tenet is building Piedmont Medical Center-Fort Mill (S.C.), which will open in September.

The details: The $170 million, 200,000-square-foot facility will have 100 beds. The project was a 15-year battle for Tenet, which beat out Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health.