CHS cuts ribbon on $118M Indiana hospital

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health Network, part of Community Health Systems, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 12 for its $118 million hospital in Indiana, according to WANE.

The 60-bed facility, named Lutheran Downtown Hospital, is replacing St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne. Patients will be transferred from the old facility to the new one Nov. 13.

The facility was originally slated to open early next year.

"I am pleased that Lutheran Downtown Hospital will be completed months ahead of schedule," said Twilla Lee, CEO of Lutheran Downtown Hospital, according to WANE. "Our community is going to benefit from a hospital that is designed with the total patient experience in mind."

Franklin, Tenn.-based CHS said it spent $34 million on the construction of replacement hospitals in the first six months of this year. The company said the costs were primarily related to the construction of the new hospital in Fort Wayne.