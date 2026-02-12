ChristianaCare to build $65M health campus

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare has submitted a notice of intent to the Delaware Health Resources Board to build a $65.1 million health campus in Georgetown, Del.

The 42,000-square-foot campus is part of the system’s plan to invest more than $865 million across the state through 2028, according to a Feb. 12 news release shared with Becker’s.

The campus, which is expected to open in late 2028, will comprise a health center to offer primary care, specialty care, behavioral health and additional outpatient services. It will also feature a neighborhood hospital with eight emergency beds and eight inpatient beds.

“This new campus will help close gaps in access by bringing high-quality, equitable and more convenient care directly into the community that needs it most,” Janice Nevin, MD, president and CEO of ChristianaCare, said in the release. “Our goal is simple: ensure that every Delawarean can access the care they need, in the right place at the right time.”