Ascension plans freestanding ED, outpatient campus in Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas and Dickson Medical Associates plan to build a freestanding emergency department and outpatient campus in Fairview, Tenn.

The project will include Fairview’s first 24-hour freestanding ED, owned and operated by Ascension, co-located with a new outpatient facility from Dickson Medical Associates.

Ascension will invest $20.6 million in the 11,345-square-foot emergency department, which will include 10 treatment rooms, two triage rooms and one trauma room. The facility will offer on-site CT, X-ray and ultrasound imaging, a full-service laboratory and around-the-clock emergency physician coverage.

“This new freestanding emergency department ensures Fairview residents have access to lifesaving care close to home when every minute matters,” Ascension Saint Thomas President and CEO Fahad Tahir said in a Feb. 13 news release. “By co-locating emergency services alongside Dickson Medical Associates’ physician-led care, we are creating a coordinated healthcare campus that improves access, convenience and outcomes for Fairview families.”

Dickson Medical Associates will open an outpatient facility on the campus that will provide primary care, express care, behavioral health and medical and surgical subspecialty services.

“Co-locating our outpatient services with around-the-clock emergency care allows us to work more closely together and better support patients across their healthcare journey,” Daniel Sherwood, MD, a family physician at Dickson Medical Associates-Fairview, said in the release.

Ascension has filed a certificate-of-need application for the project. If approved, the development will move into the design and construction phase.