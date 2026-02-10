Christus Health opens $33M emergency care center 

Irving, Texas-based Christus Health opened a $33 million emergency care center Feb. 9 in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

The 36,000-square-foot Christus Health Mount Pleasant comprises an emergency department and clinic space, according to a Feb. 9 news release shared with Becker’s.

The facility has 13 beds with four triage bays, an onsite laboratory and imaging including CT, ultrasound and X-ray. It will employ 50 full-time nurses, providers and support staff.

The facility’s clinic space is expected to open in April.

“In the past year, Christus Health has opened a free-standing emergency department in Henderson, broke ground on a pain management and vascular center in Jacksonville [Texas], opened an emergency hospital in Palestine, a multi-specialty clinic in Sulphur Springs [Texas] and will open the Christus Cancer Center in Longview [Texas] in fall 2026,” the release said. “Over the past decade, Christus Health has invested more than $1 billion in Northeast Texas.”