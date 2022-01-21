North, South Carolina hospitals race to complete capital projects

To meet a population boom, several health systems with hospitals in North and South Carolina are moving fast on capital projects, Charlotte Business Journal reported Jan. 21.

However, many of these projects are on the outskirts of metro areas, Steve Lawler, CEO of the North Carolina Healthcare Association, told the Business Journal.

"We're seeing the definition of city center change," Mr. Lawler said. "We continue to see … double-digit increases over the past decade in regards to the number of people that are choosing to relocate, [the] number of companies that are coming into North Carolina."

Here's a look at some of the projects among four health systems:

Atrium Health (Charlotte)

Atrium is investing $151 million into Union West, a new hospital in Stallings, N.C., that broke ground in 2020.

The 150,000-square-foot facility includes 40 licensed acute-care beds, 10 emergency department bays and two operating rooms. It will be the system's first greenfield hospital to open in decades, according to the Business Journal.

Novant Health (Winston-Salem)

Novant will celebrate the topping out of Ballantyne Medical Center in February, according to the Business Journal. The system broke ground on the $180 million project in spring 2021. It is expected to open in 2023 and includes a 168,000-square-foot hospital with 36 beds.

Novant is also working on Steele Creek Medical Center, a $179 million project. The 186,000-square-foot facility will have 32 beds and is expected to open in 2025, according to the Business Journal.

Additionally, it is planning a $169 million bed tower at Novant Health Matthews (N.C.) Medical Center, which will add 150,000 square feet and 20 beds.

Tenet Healthcare (Dallas, Texas)

Tenet is working on a Fort Mill (S.C.) Medical Center, which is expected to open later this year. The project was a 15-year battle and beat out Atrium and Novant. The $170 million, 200,000-square-foot facility will have 100 beds, according to the Business Journal.

CaroMont Health (Gastonia, N.C.)

CaroMont Health is building the $200 million CaroMont Regional Medical Center-Belmont (N.C.). The campus will have 66-beds, a 16-room emergency department, labor and delivery unit and operating rooms. It is expected to open in 2023.