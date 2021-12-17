Novant Health plans $169M bed tower at North Carolina hospital

Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health is planning to build a $169 million bed tower at Novant Health Matthews (N.C.) Medical Center.

The tower will add 150,000 square feet to the hospital and boost its overall bed count from 154 to 174, the health system said in a Dec. 17 news release. The project also calls for renovating 50,000 square feet of existing space in the medical center.

In addition to new beds, the project will create a new surgical services area with seven operating rooms, three endoscopy rooms, a postanesthesia unit and ambulatory care unit. There will also be three cardiac procedure rooms.

Novant said the new space will help support a future campus expansion of up to 272 beds.



"The investment by the Novant Health board into the future of Matthews Medical Center is a testament to the high quality, high service that this team has provided over the last 27 years," said Jason Bernd, president and COO of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. "We are excited to see our facility expand to help support the growing needs of our community and enrich the patient experience."

Novant said it expects to break ground on the project in the first quarter of 2022. The first clinical space is expected to open in summer 2024, with the full project slated to be complete in summer 2025.