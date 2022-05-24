HCA hospital in Florida kicks off project doubling ICU capacity this week

HCA Florida Poinciana (Fla.) Hospital will start on a $9.9 million expansion of its intensive care and medical/surgical units this week.

The project will grow its intensive care unit capacity from six to 12 beds and add 18 inpatient medical/surgical beds, according to a May 24 news release from the hospital. The hospital's total bed capacity will expand to 94 inpatient beds.

The expansion is the hospital's fourth since it opened in 2013 and is slated for completion in spring 2023.

The hospital is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.